Vodka Cleaning Hacks

Yes, this booklet's cover is definitely old fashioned. I'm sure the illustrator was male. But, there really are fabulous household hints and tips inside. Some of them include today's most popular spirit... vodka. For instance, it says you can clean eyeglasses with a drop of vodka on each lens. Rub gently with a soft cloth. Here's another one. A shot of vodka added to the vase will keep your cut flowers fresher, longer. And you can freshen up stale potpourri by spraying it with vodka. No wonder I found this booklet in my mom's liquor cabinet!

For the perfect cosmo, use a half-ounce fresh lime juice, an ounce of cranberry juice, half-ounce triple sec, and one and a half ounces vodka. Combine in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake! Strain into a martini glass and enjoy.