Waino Is Back!

Adam Wainwright is happy to be back on the mound tonight as the St Louis Cardinals open a 3-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Waino has missed the last three and a half months with an injured elbow. He could be the veteran push the Cards need to make it to the postseason. Plus, Adam seems to have so much fun whether on the field or in the dugout. I'm glad he's back!

The first pitch is at 7:15 on Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Fans who buy a special theme ticket will get a T shirt featuring the Birds on the Bat wearing police hats.