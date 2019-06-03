Wainwright Has the Right Stuff

Busch Stadium is extra clean today thanks to sweeping the Cubs out of town. Adam Wainwright threw 126 pitches (2nd highest in his career) in 8 shutout innings as St Louis edged Chicago 2 - 1. In the pic, Waino celebrates after getting the third out in the top of the 8th as the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo flew out. Kolten Wong made an excellent leaping play on the ball.

The Cards are off today. I'm sure Adam will be at tonight's Blues' game. Yadier Molina will probably be alongside. The Reds are in town tomorrow night.