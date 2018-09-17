Wainwright Hot Last Night

Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings last night as St Louis blanked L.A. 5 - 0. This was particularly impressive as the Dodgers had scored 17 runs Saturday. The win keeps the Cardinals relevant in the hunt for the postseason.

The Cards are in Atlanta tonight with a 6:35 first pitch against the Braves. GO CARDS!

Since it was a warm night at Busch, Yadier Molina did the friendly thing and threw a jug of ice water on Wainwright right after the game ended... in above pic.