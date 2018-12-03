Walk Through Winter Wonderland Tonight

December 3, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

On most nights you can load your family into the car and see what over a million lights look like at Tilles Park.  But tonight (12/3), you and the fam can walk through Winter Wonderland.  Cameras, strollers and wagons are permitted.  Desserts, hot chocolate and other beverages will be available for purchase.  The cost is $6 a person and everyone needs a ticket.  Advance registration is required.  Call 314-615-4FUN.

Dress warmly as the temperature will be in the 30's this evening!  Tilles Park is at Litzinger and McKnight. 

