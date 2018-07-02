Watch Out for Road Construction

There is lots of road construction happening in the STL. And lots of STLers are hitting the road this week. Be sure to listen to Sue Thomas mornings and afternoons on KEZK as she documents the horrors on I-44 in the construction zones. And if you find yourself behind a dump truck, give it more room than I did recently. Following a dump truck too close is how a cracked windshield happens. I love those. Repairing a windshield never costs more than your insurance deductible, so it's always an out-of-the-pocket expense of about $200. But you've got to go ahead and fix it, right?