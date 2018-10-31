Watching a Scary Movie Burns Calories

So You Can Eat More Candy

October 31, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

You're probably going to watch a creepy movie tonight, right?  Parade published a study done in the U.K. that found watching a scary movie burns calories because it gets your heart rate up.  But, it depends on the movie.  Here are the top 5.

1.  "The Shining", 184 calories.

2.  "Jaws", 161 calories.

3.  "The Exorcist", 158 calories.

4.  "Alien", 152 calories.

5.  "Saw", 133 calories. 

The study said movies with "jump scares" work the best.  So, now you know why "The Shining" came in first.  Turning down the lights and turning up the volume probably helps too!

Tags: 
scary movies
burning calories
The Shining

