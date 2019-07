KMOX reporter and Entercom colleague Brett Blume has been battling serious health issues which have required numerous blood transfusions. Entercom St Louis and the American Red Cross hope you can join us today (7/23) for the We Bleed Blume Blood Drive. It's at Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville today from noon to 6. Here's more info.

https://kmox.radio.com/events/we-bleed-blume-blood-drive