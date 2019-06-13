We Did It!

Honestly, I never thought this day would come. But it has. The St Louis Blues are Stanley Cup Champs! I saw my share of games at the Arena/Checkerdome, so I've been a Blues fan for a long time. It seemed as if the Blues were snake-bitten. The ultimate title was just out of their reach. It was, until last night. And what a night! Kevin got so many doggie cookies he couldn't believe his good fortune. We went for a couple of long walks through the neighborhood since sleep was out of the question. Kev wondered why everyone was shooting off fireworks and honking their horns. After I explained it to him, he said, "Fine, got another cookie?" In the pic, we're waiting for the Southampton Clementine's to open. Kevin's got quite a beak, doesn't he?