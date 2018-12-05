We Drink Twice As Much During The Holidays

According to a new study, the average American drinks twice as much during the holidays than any other time of year, and we attend three times as many social events. Plus, if your company is having a Christmas party, you had better show up. PR Newswire says two-thirds of managers say there's an unwritten rule that you're expected to participate in the company party.

Here are the five most popular holiday drinks:

1. Eggnog with whiskey.

2. Coffee with Baileys Irish Cream.

3. Holiday beers like a winter lager or gingerbread stout.

4. Cider with bourbon.

5. Hot buttered rum.