I'm not drunk right now, but according to a new survey, I should be. The survey in USA Today concluded the amount of alcohol people all over the world are drinking has skyrocketed over the past few decades. Here are the stats:

1. We're drinking 70% more alcohol than we were in 1990.

2. Adults across the world drank a total of 9.4 billion gallons of pure alcohol in 2017. That averages out to 1.7 gallons of pure alcohol per adult.

3. That means the average adult is having roughly one drink every single day. And when you think of all the non-drinkers out there, people who do are making up for them in that average.

4. Things are projected to keep going up. By 2030, it's projected that about a quarter of adults in the world will binge drink at least once a month.