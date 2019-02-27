What A Game!

Last night's Blues' game was fantastic fun! I don't know if I've ever been to a game where the crowd was more INTO the action... which was nonstop. There were many scoring chances during the contest but it wasn't until late in the 3rd period when Tyler Bozak scored the winning goal. Alex Pietrangelo put in an empty-netter with seconds remaining to seal the 2 - 0 win. It was the Blues' 12th victory this month - the most ever for February. Jordan Binnington became just the 4th goalie in NHL history to win his first seven starts on home ice. Jordan has been the key to the Blues' remarkable turnaround this season. He's 15-2-1 with FIVE shutouts in 18 starts.

The Blues are on the road for a Friday game in Carolina before returning home to host Dallas Saturday night. I need tickets!

In the pic, #21 Tyler Bozak is celebrating his game-winner with #17 Jaden Schwartz.