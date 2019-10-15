Happy Birthday Jack!

October 15, 2019
Today (10/15) is Cardinals' pitcher Jack Flaherty's birthday.  Jack turns 24 and I'm pretty sure I know what he wants for his birthday... a Cards' win tonight in game 4 of the National League Championship Series.  Flaherty couldn't hold down the Nationals last night as they took a three games to none lead in the NLCS with an 8 - 1 victory.  Dakota Hudson pitches for the Redbirds tonight in D.C. with a 7:05pm start. 

If you want to hear the Cardinals' "no concession" speech, go here:  https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/

