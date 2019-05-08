What Job Had the Biggest Salary Increase in the Past Year?

If you answered "bartender", you must be one! But, it's true. According to Business Insider, the average bartender's salary jumped 9.6% in the past year. The median salary went from $32,225 to $35,309. So, bartenders aren't getting rich, but it's still a big jump. It's obviously a sign that everyone in this country needs a drink.

Other jobs that saw jumps in the past year are bank tellers, truck drivers, cashiers, security officers and web developers.

Shane the bartender at The Clover and the Bee in Webster is pictured.