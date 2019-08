A survey in SWNS found the average American laughs eight times a day. The survey also uncovered the funny things that make us chuckle.

1. Things our kids say.

2. Sitcoms on TV.

3. Memes and animal videos.

4. Reality TV.

5. Dad jokes.

6. Knock-knock jokes.

7. People mispronouncing words.

8. Bad photos of people.

9. Puns.

10. Watching someone trip and fall (especially if they're staring at their phone).