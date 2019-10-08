The Queen Won't Speak About It

Queen Elizabeth won't reveal her favorite food because she doesn't want to eat it every day. A British reporter who used to cover the Royals told Just Jared, "As one of her staff told me, 'If she said she had a favorite meal she would never get served anything else." But her former personal chef says she loves chocolate biscuit cake, quote, "She'll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake."