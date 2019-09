A new survey in SWNS/Digital asked parents what toys they played with as a kid that their kids also play with today. The top ten are Play-Doh, Mr. Potato Head, troll dolls, My Little Pony, Furby, puzzles, a toy phone, Bop It, building blocks and bicycles.

The survey also found almost half of parents say some version of their very favorite childhood toy is still on the market.