What's the Best Booze to Mix with a Wendy's Frosty?

By now you know how excited I am that a Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery is coming to my SOHA neighborhood. So, I immediately became interested in the following study done by a food reviewer. She tested many different kinds of alcohol mixed in a Wendy's Frosty and found the top two are Kahlua and Bailey's Espresso Cream. Not surprising, right? Here are the liquors that the reviewer found to be less desirable: Godiva White Chocolate, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka and Rumchata. And the ones to avoid at all costs are Canadian Club Whiskey and Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka.

I do believe I'll be making a stop at the Brentwood Total Wine & More tonight to pick up bottles of Kahlua and Baileys Espresso Cream. Now, I am still in weight-loss mode, so, moderation is key. Wish me luck!

By the way, in the above picture, there is a bit of Kahlua spilled on the mirror table. That's how I pour!