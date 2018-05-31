What's the Best Booze to Mix with a Wendy's Frosty?

And what's the worst?

May 31, 2018
By now you know how excited I am that a Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery is coming to my SOHA neighborhood.  So, I immediately became interested in the following study done by a food reviewer.  She tested many different kinds of alcohol mixed in a Wendy's Frosty and found the top two are Kahlua and Bailey's Espresso Cream.  Not surprising, right?   Here are the liquors that the reviewer found to be less desirable: Godiva White Chocolate, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka and Rumchata.  And the ones to avoid at all costs are Canadian Club Whiskey and Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka. 

I do believe I'll be making a stop at the Brentwood Total Wine & More tonight to pick up bottles of Kahlua and Baileys Espresso Cream.  Now, I am still in weight-loss mode, so, moderation is key.  Wish me luck!

By the way, in the above picture, there is a bit of Kahlua spilled on the mirror table.  That's how I pour!

 

