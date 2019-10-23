Don't Rake Your Leaves

Raking leaves can be fun especially if it's a nice fall day and you have kids to jump into the piles. But if you think of raking leaves as drudgery, just use your lawn mower to turn them into mulch. According to an article in "Popular Science", mulching leaves is good for your lawn. That's because over the winter microbes feed on the mulch and create nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorous and sulfur. Just make sure the leaves are really chopped up.