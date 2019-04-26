What's the Most-Streamed Show on Netflix?

The "Wall Street Journal" says that Netflix users spent more time streaming "The Office" than any other show last year. But Netflix could be in danger of losing the show because NBC Universal is in the process of launching its own streaming service. The rest of the top 10 shows on Netflix based on minutes-watched in 2018 were: "Friends", "Grey's Anatomy", "NCIS", "Criminal Minds", "Orange is the New Black", "Shameless", "Supernatural", "Parks and Recreation", and "Ozark". Only two of those are Netflix originals: "Orange is the New Black" and "Ozark".

The pic was taken during a 2006 press tour by "The Office" actors Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell and Nerinx Hall grad Jenna Fischer.