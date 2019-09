In the opinion of the chip-lovers at Thrillist, the five Best types of Lay's Chips are Original, Cheddar and Sour Cream, Kettle Cooked Cream Cheese and Chive, Wavy Original, and Kettle Cooked Olive Oil and Herbs.

And the five Worst are Original Limon, Original Chile Limon, Wavy Ranch, Flamin' Hot and Original BBQ.

I thought for sure the Original Baked Lay's would be in the Worst list.