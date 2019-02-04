When I Say "Cookie"...

It works every time. When I say the word "cookie" in the presence of Kevin the Greyhound, he does a head tilt. It's as if he's saying, "Cookie? Yes, please!" He's the best dog ever. Really. Kevin is smart, sweet, and great with kids. And even though he's a former racer, a couple of walks a day is all the exercise he needs. We adopted him from Everything Greyt Greyhound Adoption. They currently have seven of the magnificent creatures available for adoption on their website. Check them out. http://everythinggreyt.com/

If you have any questions, email me at [email protected].