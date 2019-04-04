When It Comes to Beer - Bottle or Can?

April 4, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

I'm a firm believer that beer tastes better when it's poured into a glass, and it doesn't matter what kind of beer it is.  But what if a glass (or even a red Solo cup) isn't available?  Do you prefer to drink your brew from a bottle, or a can?  Many of us will be given that choice this weekend.  I'm curious as to your preference.  Email me your choice.  [email protected]

Personally, I'd take a bottle over a can.  But, if you were to pour the contents into a glass, I probably couldn't distinguish between a bottle or can!

