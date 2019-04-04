When It Comes to Beer - Bottle or Can?

I'm a firm believer that beer tastes better when it's poured into a glass, and it doesn't matter what kind of beer it is. But what if a glass (or even a red Solo cup) isn't available? Do you prefer to drink your brew from a bottle, or a can? Many of us will be given that choice this weekend. I'm curious as to your preference. Email me your choice. [email protected]

Personally, I'd take a bottle over a can. But, if you were to pour the contents into a glass, I probably couldn't distinguish between a bottle or can!