When Your Team Wins, You Win

If you're a Blues' fan, you know when they win that you didn't actually contribute to that win, right? Even if you wore your lucky socks and chanted, "Let's go Blues" for the entire 3rd period. But, even though we have nothing to do with the Blues' success, we sure feel like we do. According to a new study in the New York Post, when your favorite team wins a big game, it gives you a boost of confidence and it can last for two whole days! So, if I sound super-pumped tomorrow afternoon, it's because I'm going to the game tonight and the Blues will have beaten the Predators. By the way, I think it's Spill Your Beer on a Preds' Fan Night.

In the pic, Blues' Defenseman Vince Dunn and a jubilant Enterprise Center crowd celebrate a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

LET'S GO BLUES!