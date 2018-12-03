Where Jennifer Hudson Got Her Start

December 3, 2018
Imagine going to a Burger King drive-thru and being serenaded by Jennifer Hudson.  That actually happened to a lot of burger lovers but they'll probably never know it because Jennifer wasn't famous yet.  Hudson told "People" magazine, "My first and only real job was working at Burger King. I used to sing at the drive-thru window.  That was my microphone." 

My first experience with a microphone was while doing the morning announcements at Pattonville High School.  It helped me get over mic fright, as I'm sure Jennifer's job did too!

