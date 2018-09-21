Who Is Going to Die on "Modern Family"?

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Modern Family" will kill off a character this coming season. One of the producers says it'll be a "significant" character. Does that mean a main character like Jay Pritchett? Jay has been played by Ed O'Neill since the series started in 2009. At 72, O'Neill is the oldest of his "Modern Family" castmates. The new season of "Modern Family" premieres Wednesday, September 26th on ABC.

