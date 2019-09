A survey asked people who in their life is romantically off limits, and here are the top 10.

1. A friend's partner, 50%. Half seems low, doesn't it?

2. Someone in a relationship, 46%.

3. A friend's ex, 40%.

4. One of your parents' friends, 40%.

5. Your boss, 40%.

6. Your ex's sibling, 38%.

7. Someone who was your teacher, 38%.

8. One of your ex's friends, 34%.

9. Someone 20 years older or younger than you, 32%.

10. A co-worker, 28%.