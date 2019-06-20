A Whole Lot of Hardware

St Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly won the Selke Trophy at last night's NHL Awards show in Las Vegas. The Selke Trophy is awarded to the best defensive forward in the league. O'Reilly is pictured with the Selke, Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe and Clarence Campbell trophies. O'Reilly won the Conn Smythe for being the MVP of the playoffs, and the Blues won the Clarence Campbell for finishing on top of the NHL Western Conference.

Jordan Binnington fell short of winning the Calder Trophy, which is given to the league's rookie of the year. Jordan's impressive postseason wasn't taken into account since voting for awards is done at the end of the regular season. But, I wonder what Binnington's next contract will look like?