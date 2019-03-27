Why Does OJ Taste Bad After Brushing Your Teeth?

Have you ever taken a drink of orange juice right after brushing your teeth? It's the worst taste ever, right? Here's why. According to Colgate, there's an ingredient that creates suds in toothpaste called sodium lauryl sulfate. When it hits your tongue, it temporarily inhibits your ability to taste sweet things, and OJ is pretty bitter if you remove the sugar. Since the suds ingredient prevents you from tasting the sugar, you just taste the bitter element. So, you can avoid this bitter issue by brushing after you eat. But, you're supposed to wait 30 minutes to brush if you've had citrus, or it can damage your enamel.