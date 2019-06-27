Why Jim Carrey Won't Take Photos with Fans

Jim Carrey says he'll stop and talk with fans, but he won't take photos with them because it "stops life". Chris Pratt recently said he doesn't take photos with fans for the same reason... social media devalues the experience. Agreeing with Carrey and Pratt are Emily Blunt, Frances McDormand, Amy Poehler and "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams.

Emma Watson has said she doesn't do it because people post it on social media immediately, and then everyone knows where she is and what she's doing. Panic! At The Disco won't do it on their tour because they think it's creepy when everyone knows where they're staying.

Jennifer Lawrence won't do it for safety concerns, and she's fine coming across as "rude" about it. The same goes for Amy Schumer.

The pic is from a screening of Showtime's "Kidding" May 1st in Los Angeles.