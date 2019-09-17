Why Katy Made Peace with Taylor

It wasn't exactly a national nightmare, but the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift lasted too long. So, Katy offered an olive branch. In an Australian radio interview, Katy said, "I realized how much we have in common, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other." Perry added, "I think we have influence to young people and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school. I just hope that other people can learn from it too."

Katy appears in Taylor's video, "You Need to Calm Down", and that was Taylor's idea. She called Katy and they met to discuss it. Katy said, "She invited me over to her house. She made me some cookies, and she actually makes those cookies, and they're actually delicious."

The pic is from a Katy Perry concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami in 2017.