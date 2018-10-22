Why Squirrels Love Gnawing on Pumpkins

Pumpkins are not just for carving, or for feeding squirrels. Healthline says they're good for you in five ways.

1. Pumpkin can lower your risk of cancer because they're high in carotenoids (antioxidents).

2. It might boost your immunity because it's loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, iron and folate.

3. It could protect your eyesight because it contains lutein which has been linked to stronger eyesight as you get older.

4. It might improve your heart health due to the amount of potassium it has.

5. Pumpkin can help you lose weight because it's low in calories and high in fiber.

And whatever you do, when you carve your pumpkin, don't throw away the seeds. Roast 'em!