Why Is There a Sign Outside of Russell's Promoting Lola Jean's?

You don't often see a sign just outside of a restaurant promoting another restaurant right down the street. But there's a good reason why Russell's on Macklind is pumping up Lola Jean's. It's a partnership of Russell's with Kaldi's Coffee to give back to the community. The full name is Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee because all profits are donated to a different charity each month. Isn't that cool?

Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee is located on Nottingham at Macklind in SOHA and is open at 7am serving breakfast and lunch.

http://lolajeanscoffee.com/