Why Is There a Sign Outside of Russell's Promoting Lola Jean's?

March 27, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Van

You don't often see a sign just outside of a restaurant promoting another restaurant right down the street.  But there's a good reason why Russell's on Macklind is pumping up Lola Jean's.  It's a partnership of Russell's with Kaldi's Coffee to give back to the community.  The full name is Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee because all profits are donated to a different charity each month.  Isn't that cool? 

Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee is located on Nottingham at Macklind in SOHA and is open at 7am serving breakfast and lunch. 

http://lolajeanscoffee.com/

Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee
Russell's

