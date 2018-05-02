Will Ferrell & Molly Shannon to Satirically Cover Royal Wedding

HBO and Funny or Die are resurrecting Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, the “broadcast legends” played by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon who “hosted” this year’s Rose Parade coverage on Amazon. The pair are now set to take on live coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials with The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!, which HBO will air May 19 at 7:30 AM ET, followed by a replay later that day.

HBO says the veteran TV duo will team with their old friend Tim Meadows and special guests to cover the wedding procession and festivities with their trademark dignity and grace.

“This wedding is going to be a blast,” said Cord. “There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined.” Added Tish: “Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince! Now I get to be front-row center of this fairytale romance. I’ll be crying all day!”

Royal Wedding is being produced by Funny Or Die; executive produced and written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, alongside producer Shannon. Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and showrunner Bellamie Blackstone are also exec producers.