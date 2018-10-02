Will Rosie Replace Julie?

The Daily Mail says Rosie O'Donnell is the frontrunner to replace Julie Chen on "The Talk". A source says, "She has a proven track record, from her own show to her time on 'The View', and despite being polarizing she brings in viewers."

Other names that have supposedly come up include Carnie Wilson, Ann Curry, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Kris Jenner and Carrie Ann Inaba. Carrie Ann probably wouldn't have to leave her DWTS gig.

The source says a final decision won't be made until November.