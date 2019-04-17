Will "The Talk" Survive Without Sara?

Sara Gilbert announced recently that she's leaving "The Talk" because her life is "out of balance". Gilbert said she didn't have enough time to handle "The Talk" and "The Conners", so something had to change. The announcement surprised many because Sara created "The Talk" and has been there since the beginning, nine years ago. The only other original co-host still on the show is Sharon Osbourne. Gilbert said she's remaining on the show through the end of this season, and she'll return as a guest-host in the future.

In the pic, Sara and her wife Linda Perry arrive at the Grammy Awards. Perry was the lead singer and main songwriter of 4 Non Blondes, and also wrote "Get the Party Started" for Pink and "Beautiful" for Christina Aguilera.