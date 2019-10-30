Two Chances to See The Wilmingtons

The Wilmingtons will show off their blend of rock and country twice in the next few days. They'll play at Rockwell Beer Co. at 7p tonight (10/30), and in Benton Park Sunday afternoon. Rockwell Beer Co. is at 1320 S. Vandeventer and has great food to go along with excellent beer. The Wilmingtons' Benton Park gig is a Food Truck Pop Up from 10a to 4p and hosted by Epiphany United Church of Christ and Yemanja Brasil Restaurante. The band will start at 1p. The Wilmingtons' members all live in south city and have day jobs. They play for the fun of it, which makes it fun for the audience. They're good, but I may be biased. The Wilmingtons' drummer is my son, Joe.

The pic is from a Benton Park Food Truck Pop Up in April.