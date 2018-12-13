Win a Cardinals Jersey Pack This Afternoon!

December 13, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

Cardinals Holiday Ticket Packs are on sale at stlcardinals.com/holiday, but you can win a Jersey Ticket Pack this afternoon.  It includes a pair of tickets to ten games AND jerseys when you go to six of the games.  There are seven weekend games with a Cubs Saturday contest.  Between 3 and 7p, you'll hear me tell you to call.  If you're #12, you win.  Good luck!

By the way, I'm hearing Matt Carpenter will move back to 3rd base with the acquisition of 1st baseman Paul Goldschmidt.  It's going to be a great season!

 
Cardinals Holiday Ticket Packs
Matt Carpenter
Paul Goldschmidt

