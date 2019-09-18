Win Lauren Daigle Tickets this Afternoon

The Lauren Daigle World Tour lands at Chaifetz Arena May 29th, 2020. It's the first worldwide arena tour for the two-time GRAMMY Award winner. The 28-year-old Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer enjoying crossover success with her splendid song "You Say". You can win tickets to see Lauren at Chaifetz Arena this afternoon on 102.5 KEZK. I'll tell you when to call in and win. Personally, I love going to Chaifetz. It seats just over 10,000 and there really isn't a bad seat in the house. There is no nosebleed section because the seats just don't go that high! Here's more info on the show:

http://www.thechaifetzarena.com/events/lauren-daigle

The pic is from Lauren performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in June.