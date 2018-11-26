Win a Missouri Lottery Christmas Vacation Prize Pack This Afternoon!

Listen for the Griswold Cue to Call

November 26, 2018
Van Lorenz
When you hear the Griswold cue to call, be #15 and win a Missouri Lottery Christmas Vacation Prize Pack.  The prize pack includes 4 passes to a private screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at Ronnie's on Saturday, December 1st, a Christmas Vacation holiday gift carrier bag, 24 oz tumbler, $25 in Holiday scratchers, and popcorn & soda during the screening.  You'll also be automatically registered for a $500 Visa gift card.  Merry Christmas!

