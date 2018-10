The Mixtape Tour hits Enterprise Center May 8th, 2019 and the lineup is stacked. New Kids on the Block are the headliners, and they'll be backed up by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature. You down with OPP? Yeah you know me.

Tickets go on sale Friday (10/12) at 10am, but you can win 'em today in the 4p hour. When I tell you to call the KEZK studio lines, be number-12.

Good luck!