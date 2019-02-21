Win Tickets to Heart with Special Guest Sheryl Crow This Afternoon

Sheryl Crow has come a long way since teaching music at Kellison Elementary School in Fenton. The 9-time Grammy Award winner will bring her considerable talent to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater July 9th opening for Heart. Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com, but you can win 'em this afternoon from the Bommarito Box Office. I'll tell you when to call in & win. I'm thinking that'll be in either the 3p or 4p hour. The KEZK studio lines are 314-531-1025 and 618-259-1025.

The pic is Sheryl at last summer's Bonnaroo Music Festival. The first time I saw her was a 101 The River show at Mississippi Nights (of course) in 1994. Patrons could get in free if they brought canned goods for flood victims. The very next year Crow won 3 Grammy Awards including Record of the Year.