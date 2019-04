Tony LaRussa and ARF will host Wine & Whiskers tonight (4/3) in Busch Stadium's Redbird Club from 6 to 8:30. Wine, beer and apps from local vendors like Hermanhoff Vinyards, Urban Chestnut and Mission Taco will be available as you browse the silent auction offerings. Here's more.

https://www.arflife.org/arf-events/1681/wine-and-whiskers-st-louis?gclid...