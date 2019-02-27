Women Are Most Attracted to Men Their Own Age, but Men...

A new study in Metro found that as women get older, the men they're most attracted to are the ones around their same age. But for men, no matter how old they get, they're attracted to women between 20 and 24. A famous example is Billy Joel and his third wife Katie Lee. When they married in 2004, he was 55 while she was 24.

Apparently there's only one gender that understands the concept of age appropriate dating.