Women Sleep Better With a Dog in Bed

A new study out of Canisius College published in the Atlanta Journal Constitution found that women sleep better when they're sharing their bed with a dog than they do when they share it with another person. The researchers said that women who shared their bed with their dog went to bed earlier, kept a better sleep schedule, and got disturbed and woken up less often during the night. They also found that sleeping in bed with a cat does not have the same effect. Women who had a cat in bed got worse sleep than women who had a dog or a person with them.

My wife loves Kevin the Greyhound, but doesn't let him climb into our bed. He's just too long and lanky!