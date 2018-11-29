Women Sleep Better With a Dog in Bed

November 29, 2018
Van Lorenz
A new study out of Canisius College published in the Atlanta Journal Constitution found that women sleep better when they're sharing their bed with a dog than they do when they share it with another person.  The researchers said that women who shared their bed with their dog went to bed earlier, kept a better sleep schedule, and got disturbed and woken up less often during the night.  They also found that sleeping in bed with a cat does not have the same effect.  Women who had a cat in bed got worse sleep than women who had a dog or a person with them. 

My wife loves Kevin the Greyhound, but doesn't let him climb into our bed.  He's just too long and lanky!

