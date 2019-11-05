Do You Like Your Birthday?

A survey in iNews asked 2,000 people what the best and worst birthdays are. It turns out the worst birthday you can have is Christmas. The second-worst is February 29th, which only comes once every four years, on a Leap Year. So, the next one is this coming February. People said the worst part of being born on February 29th would be not knowing which day to celebrate on. Dealing with the jokes wouldn't be fun either.

If you were born in mid-June, you're happy about it. According to the poll, June 15th is the very best birthday.

The poll also found that just over half of us want cake on our birthday, and the vast majority of us like to add candles so we can make a wish before blowing them out.