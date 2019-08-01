Would You Choose Salary Over Vacation Time?

Compared to the rest of the world, Americans don't really take enough vacations, but what about NO vacations? According to a new survey in PR Newswire, about half of people say they'd take a job with no vacation time if they got paid more. Millennials are especially into that idea with 63% saying they'd do it. The survey says the average person would need to make 48% more than they do now, so, if you make $50,000 a year now, that would need to get bumped to $74,000. On the other side, 7% of respondents say they'd be willing to have their salary cut in half if they could have unlimited vacation time.