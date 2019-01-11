Would You Give Up Caffiene to Never Get Sick Again?

We're in the peak of cold-and-flu season, and a new survey found the average American gets sick four times a year. So, what would you be willing to give up if it meant you'd never get another cold? Here's what about 2,000 people said.

1. Would you give up caffeine? 29% said yes.

2. Would you give up social media? Again, 29% said yes.

3. Would you give up intimacy? 21% to the affirmative

4. Would you give up TV and movies? Only 18% said yes.

5. Would you give up all of your vacation time? 17% said yes.

Wash your hands and be well!