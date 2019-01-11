Would You Give Up Caffiene to Never Get Sick Again?

January 11, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

We're in the peak of cold-and-flu season, and a new survey found the average American gets sick four times a year.  So, what would you be willing to give up if it meant you'd never get another cold?  Here's what about 2,000 people said.

1.  Would you give up caffeine?  29% said yes.

2.  Would you give up social media?  Again, 29% said yes.

3.  Would you give up intimacy?  21% to the affirmative

4.  Would you give up TV and movies?  Only 18% said yes.

5.  Would you give up all of your vacation time?  17% said yes. 

Wash your hands and be well!

