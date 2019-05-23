Would You Lie and Steal If You Could Get Away With It?

A new survey in SWNS Digital asked people if they lie on a regular basis, and 4 out of 10 said yes. Here's what else the survey revealed about our moral compass.

1. 53% of people wouldn't say anything if they got too much change back at a store.

2. 48% would pocket cash that someone left in an ATM.

3. 33% would keep a LOT of money that didn't belong to them if they knew they could get away with it.

4. 33% would keep a gadget or lost item they found on a bus.

5. Only 30% would tell a friend if they found out that person's significant other was cheating on them.