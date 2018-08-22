Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer last night giving the Cardinals a lead they didn't relinquish in a 5 - 2 win in Los Angeles. In the pic, Yadi is being congratulated by third base coach Jose Oquendo. The victory moved the Cards into the top wild-card spot AND just two and a half games behind the Cubs in the National League Central. This is getting exciting!

The Birds can sweep the series with Jack Flaherty getting the start tonight in his hometown. The game can be heard on our sister station, KMOX, with first pitch at 9:10.